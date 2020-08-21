Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. William Blair raised Haymaker Acquisition from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Haymaker Acquisition alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haymaker Acquisition stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,789 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.17% of Haymaker Acquisition worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NYSE:OSW traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,042. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93. Haymaker Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $345.88 million and a P/E ratio of 13.04.

Haymaker Acquisition Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.