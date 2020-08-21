Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Short Interest Down 44.7% in July

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the July 15th total of 292,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International stock remained flat at $$3.55 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products in Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

