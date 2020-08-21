Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.33. 345,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,415,324. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

