Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Up 43.2% in July

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the July 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SNLN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,230. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNLN. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,899,000.

