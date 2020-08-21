Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HD opened at $280.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.80 and a 200-day moving average of $233.96. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $290.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Argus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

