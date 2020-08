Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HD opened at $280.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.80 and a 200-day moving average of $233.96. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $290.58.

Get Home Depot alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Argus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.33.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and d├ęcor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.