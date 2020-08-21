Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Update

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 6,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Iamgold stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.19. 2,963,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,360,063. Iamgold has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 32.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. Analysts predict that Iamgold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cormark raised shares of Iamgold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.25 to $4.40 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam purchased a new stake in Iamgold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the second quarter worth $1,940,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Iamgold in the second quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Iamgold by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,038,000 after purchasing an additional 387,680 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.