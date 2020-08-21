Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BofA Securities cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Icon from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Icon during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Icon by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Icon during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Icon during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Icon stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $186.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,071. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.86. Icon has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $199.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.35.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Icon had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.31 million. Research analysts expect that Icon will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

