IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 18,275 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,275 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.01. 17,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,418. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $29.21.

