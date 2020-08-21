IFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,401 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Enbridge by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Enbridge by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,512,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after buying an additional 159,033 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 25,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 487,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Enbridge by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 45,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 37,369 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.85. The company had a trading volume of 141,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6021 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

