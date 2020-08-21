IFG Advisory LLC Buys 957 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after purchasing an additional 645,024 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in FedEx by 47.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $403,607,000 after acquiring an additional 62,064 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $311,084,000 after acquiring an additional 135,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FedEx by 212.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,225 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $399,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FDX traded up $2.51 on Friday, hitting $211.33. 99,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $211.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.76.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

