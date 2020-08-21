IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,628,000 after buying an additional 17,538 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,818,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.76. 30,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,674. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $142.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total transaction of $486,675.00. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,125,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,471,375. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

