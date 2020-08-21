IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4,305.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at $686,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 42.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSM traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $64.55. 5,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.63. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.55.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

MSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $42,307.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

