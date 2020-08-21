IFG Advisory LLC Has $656,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,575.48. 99,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,050.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,587.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,506.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1,380.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

