IFG Advisory LLC Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.45. 217,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,377,786. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.76. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.95 and a fifty-two week high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

