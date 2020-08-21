IFG Advisory LLC Has $986,000 Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 2.37% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000.

NASDAQ:FTXL traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,964. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33.

