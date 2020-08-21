IFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 316.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $89.87. 59,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,009. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $90.38.

