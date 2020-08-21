IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,198 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,585 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,746 shares of company stock worth $788,411 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.72. 3,527,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,401. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $71.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, May 10th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

