IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 388 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,941 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 493.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 70.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,535,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,267,286. The firm has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $116.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

