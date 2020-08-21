IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,633 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYD. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 36,434 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,016,000.

SPYD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.17. 60,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,302. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.27.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit