IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,633 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYD. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 36,434 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,016,000.

SPYD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.17. 60,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,302. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.27.

