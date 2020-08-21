IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,518.3% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,147,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,063 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $27,762,000. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $19,318,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,899.5% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 297,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 287,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,160,000.

XSLV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.23. 16,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,717. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63.

