IFG Advisory LLC Sells 160 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in McKesson by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of McKesson by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,710 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.79.

MCK stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $150.96. The company had a trading volume of 28,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,603. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $172.18. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.49 and its 200 day moving average is $146.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

In related news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $1,216,271. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

