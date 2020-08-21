IFG Advisory LLC Sells 705 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 308.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 713,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,821,000 after acquiring an additional 539,007 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,886,000 after buying an additional 116,279 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 411,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,088,000 after buying an additional 97,605 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 372,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,005,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

FTSL stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.03. 13,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,184. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $48.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.