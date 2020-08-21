IFG Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Gentex by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 253,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 209,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 439.2% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 293,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after buying an additional 238,888 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 24,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth about $3,388,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,562. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

