IGEN Networks (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Issues Earnings Results

IGEN Networks (OTCMKTS:IGEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

IGEN traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 31,027,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,304,617. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. IGEN Networks has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09.

About IGEN Networks

IGEN Networks Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based services to protect and manage mobile assets. It ofers applications that allow consumers to have an acces to real-time information for the internet-of-things enabled assets. The company was founded on November 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

