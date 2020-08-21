INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on IDEXY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

IDEXY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 214,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,872. The company has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.75%. On average, analysts expect that INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

