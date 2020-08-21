Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Short Interest Down 25.7% in July

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 906,700 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $108,763.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,178,391. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $68,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at $368,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,973 shares of company stock worth $6,020,746. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Insperity during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 3,076.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 788.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.65. The stock had a trading volume of 235,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.94. Insperity has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $107.69.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.45. Insperity had a return on equity of 741.70% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

