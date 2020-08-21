Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Short Interest Down 25.7% in July

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 906,700 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $108,763.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,178,391. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $68,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at $368,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,973 shares of company stock worth $6,020,746. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Insperity during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 3,076.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 788.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.65. The stock had a trading volume of 235,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.94. Insperity has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $107.69.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.45. Insperity had a return on equity of 741.70% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit