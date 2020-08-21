Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives $50.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,776. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.20 million. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

