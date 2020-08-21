Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,257. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $25.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

