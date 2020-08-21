Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XMLV. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 67.6% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 197,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 79,709 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 732.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 230,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 117,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 772,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,973,000 after purchasing an additional 118,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMLV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,882. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.67. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $55.58.

