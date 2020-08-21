Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Linde (LIN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Linde (ETR: LIN):

8/20/2020 – Linde was given a new €224.87 ($264.55) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/5/2020 – Linde was given a new €257.00 ($302.35) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Linde was given a new €230.00 ($270.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

8/3/2020 – Linde was given a new €232.00 ($272.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/31/2020 – Linde was given a new €184.00 ($216.47) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Linde was given a new €220.00 ($258.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/30/2020 – Linde had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/30/2020 – Linde was given a new €225.00 ($264.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Linde was given a new €225.00 ($264.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Linde was given a new €220.00 ($258.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Linde was given a new €225.00 ($264.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Shares of Linde stock traded down €2.10 ($2.47) on Friday, hitting €206.70 ($243.18). 501,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €205.64 and a 200 day moving average price of €182.78. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 1-year high of €216.00 ($254.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

