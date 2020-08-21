Investors Buy High Volume of Owens-Illinois Put Options (NYSE:OI)

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,010 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,529% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 228,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 19,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 25,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Owens-Illinois from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Owens-Illinois from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Shares of OI stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. 68,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,516. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.31. Owens-Illinois has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $15.64. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 81.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Owens-Illinois will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

