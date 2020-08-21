Investors Buy Large Volume of American Water Works Call Options (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,153 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 511% compared to the average daily volume of 516 call options.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $143.64. 17,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $150.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 858.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

