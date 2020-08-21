Investors Purchase High Volume of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:FXH)

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,943 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,064% compared to the typical daily volume of 136 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $351,372,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,490,000 after acquiring an additional 507,416 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,246,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,240,000 after acquiring an additional 412,547 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,268,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 179,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after buying an additional 110,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FXH stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,205. First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $97.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.94.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

