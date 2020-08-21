iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,693 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.14% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $17,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 220.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.46. The company had a trading volume of 38,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,182. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $124.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.29 and its 200-day moving average is $120.25.

