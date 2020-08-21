iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Holdings Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 84,317.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,279,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275,740 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.79% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $168,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 541.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JKD traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,472. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $122.90 and a 1-year high of $197.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.62.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

