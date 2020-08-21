iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the July 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 59,296 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,320,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 168,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 54,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 2,346.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,379,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after buying an additional 1,323,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 36,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWZS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.35. 14,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,267. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $22.44.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

