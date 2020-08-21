iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,006,000 after acquiring an additional 713,348 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,447,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,558,000 after acquiring an additional 197,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.41. 1,018,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,796,625. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.11. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

