iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 769,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,980,000 after buying an additional 168,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 509.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,442,000 after purchasing an additional 168,608 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 52.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 202,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 69,356 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 63.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 53,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 430,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 36,317 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SUB traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $108.15. 1,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,318. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.02. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.