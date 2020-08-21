iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrison Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 320,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,910,000 after purchasing an additional 50,395 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,330.1% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,641,000 after purchasing an additional 113,193 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,712,000 after purchasing an additional 134,280 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $190.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,599. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.37.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.