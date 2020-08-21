iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $341.02. The stock had a trading volume of 188,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,862. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.93. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $341.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

