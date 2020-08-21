Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.55% of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

Shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.37. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,231. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $44.59. Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $53.68.

