Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.89.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNPR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nomura lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, CSFB restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd.

NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 78,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,250. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $167,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 698,649 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 418,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 29,381 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,337 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $143,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

