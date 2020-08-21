Kier Group plc (OTCMKTS:KIERF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kier Group plc (OTCMKTS:KIERF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of KIERF stock remained flat at $$1.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50.

Get Kier Group alerts:

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally.The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.