Kirkland’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,492 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,646% compared to the average volume of 200 put options.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirkland’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Shares of Kirkland’s stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,769,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,547. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $171.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.77). Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,658.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Collins purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $105,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,426.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 106,808 shares of company stock worth $268,415. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,987 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 225,262 shares during the last quarter. 35.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.