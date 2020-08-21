Krane Funds Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,310 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 30.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.50. The stock had a trading volume of 134,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,114. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $324.57. The firm has a market cap of $298.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

