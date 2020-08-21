Lamar Advertising Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,150 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,109% compared to the average volume of 67 put options.

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.82. 378,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,652. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.93.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 219.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 114.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 80.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 58.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

