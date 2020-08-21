Largo Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:LGORF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Largo Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:LGORF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,900 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the July 15th total of 734,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Largo Resources stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 247,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,490. Largo Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Largo Resources from $1.90 to $1.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Largo Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from $2.50 to $2.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% in the Maracás Menchen Mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

