Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,057,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,584,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.36. The company has a market cap of $244.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

