Liquidity Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDEX. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $88,482.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

