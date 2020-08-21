Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 34.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $389.57. The company had a trading volume of 995,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $374.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.16. The stock has a market cap of $109.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

